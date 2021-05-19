Charter Trust Co. Reduces Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Charter Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,438 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 23.9% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of GSK traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.30. 189,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,644,811. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81. The company has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

