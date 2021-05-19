Charter Trust Co. Sells 7,758 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Charter Trust Co. decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,758 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 17.6% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.82. 655,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,273,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

