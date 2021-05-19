Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.11

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.11 and last traded at C$13.11, with a volume of 9434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chartwell Retirement Residences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a PE ratio of -1,878.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is currently -8,742.86%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

