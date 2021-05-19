Chase Investment Counsel Corp Reduces Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 136.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the first quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Hologic by 5,025.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Hologic during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

HOLX traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $62.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,341. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.48.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.