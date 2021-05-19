Chase Investment Counsel Corp Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 31,366 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.35.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $2.17 on Wednesday, reaching $132.83. 83,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,619,003. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $143.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,277 shares of company stock worth $27,392,494. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

