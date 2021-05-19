Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 1,731 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 2.2% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

Shares of MS stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.58. The stock had a trading volume of 235,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,273,112. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $39.29 and a 12 month high of $88.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

