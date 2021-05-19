Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 4,550 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 40,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 121,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PHYS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.96. 91,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,674. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

