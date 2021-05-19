Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 22,694 shares.The stock last traded at $107.97 and had previously closed at $111.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.31.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $118,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,321.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chad A. Mcdaniel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $35,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,884.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $264,956. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chase in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Chase by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chase in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

