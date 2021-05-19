Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 90.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,245 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 322.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 28,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,248,000 after acquiring an additional 64,082 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 188,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 92,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $115.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.48 and a 200-day moving average of $120.57. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $103.43 and a 52 week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

