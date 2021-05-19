Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

Chemed has raised its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $8.79 on Wednesday, reaching $488.07. 151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,919. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $417.41 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $474.02 and a 200 day moving average of $489.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total transaction of $1,432,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,497 shares in the company, valued at $67,069,052.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

