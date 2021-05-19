Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $80.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $83.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.60. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $84.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,173 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

