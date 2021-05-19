Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $165.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 78.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

