Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Insider Patrick Cimerola Sells 100 Shares

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) insider Patrick Cimerola sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrick Cimerola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Patrick Cimerola sold 5,006 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total value of $576,140.54.

On Thursday, April 29th, Patrick Cimerola sold 6,120 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $704,840.40.

On Friday, April 23rd, Patrick Cimerola sold 8,497 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $948,010.29.

On Monday, April 26th, Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $295,676.28.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $117.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.38 and a 200-day moving average of $106.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.04 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,895,000 after acquiring an additional 117,147 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 103,542 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,446,000 after purchasing an additional 47,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 609,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

