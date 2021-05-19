Christopher D. Wampler Sells 2,400 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $131,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,459.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $634.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

DCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ducommun by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in Ducommun by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

