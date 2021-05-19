Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. Cincinnati Bell posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cincinnati Bell.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter.

CBB opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Bell has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $783.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,753,000 after acquiring an additional 422,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,930,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,986,000 after purchasing an additional 118,437 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 11.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,430,000 after purchasing an additional 218,375 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,652,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,246,000 after buying an additional 807,800 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 9,790.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,292,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after buying an additional 1,279,553 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

