Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Lifted by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 32.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up 1.4% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $348.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $236.03 and a 52 week high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.43.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

