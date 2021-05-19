CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.300-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $186.07 million-$189.79 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.96 million.CIRCOR International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.100-2.300 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on CIR shares. TheStreet raised shares of CIRCOR International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

NYSE CIR opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.45. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $760.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.65.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of CIRCOR International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $41,515.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $90,651.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $160,848.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,874.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.