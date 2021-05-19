CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Trading Down 7.5%

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.70 and last traded at $34.72. Approximately 474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 123,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The firm has a market cap of $711.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.35 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. Equities analysts forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $41,515.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,651.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $160,848.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,874.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

