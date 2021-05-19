Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.81-0.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.88-13.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.82 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.810-0.830 EPS.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.90.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $52.47. The company had a trading volume of 26,860,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,952,309. The stock has a market cap of $221.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $54.14.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.