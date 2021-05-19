Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Position Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,196 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 54,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CFG opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.06.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.87.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

