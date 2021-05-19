Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.45

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.45 and traded as low as $18.89. Citizens shares last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 11,719 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $106.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 26,712 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Citizens by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Citizens by 78.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

