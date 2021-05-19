Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

NASDAQ:CIVB traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 56,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $362.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. 53.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

