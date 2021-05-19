Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,187,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,006,000 after acquiring an additional 869,079 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,946,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,196,000 after buying an additional 477,979 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,575,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,724,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,003,000 after buying an additional 409,242 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,874,000.

NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $78.90. 4,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,318. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.16. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.86.

