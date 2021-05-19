Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Sells 69 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.00. 261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,976. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.69 and its 200 day moving average is $204.19. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $133.55 and a 1 year high of $227.82.

