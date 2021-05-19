Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded down $5.42 on Wednesday, reaching $373.31. The stock had a trading volume of 115,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,421. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $379.34 and a 200 day moving average of $353.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $268.34 and a twelve month high of $388.68.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

