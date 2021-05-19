Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $137.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.42. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

