Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cloudflare by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Cloudflare by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Cloudflare by 31.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Cloudflare by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.06.

NET stock opened at $72.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of -185.71 and a beta of -0.02.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $2,829,600.00. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 968,186 shares of company stock valued at $73,536,326. 35.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

