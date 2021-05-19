Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.94

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.94 and traded as high as $10.30. Coca-Cola Amatil shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 31,500 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola Amatil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Amatil’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Coca-Cola Amatil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

Coca-Cola Amatil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCLAY)

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

