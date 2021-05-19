Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

CCEP opened at $60.49 on Monday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.75. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.