Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $10,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $69,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $62,307.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,403. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,702 shares of company stock valued at $903,229. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CCOI. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,203. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $90.96. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.91.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 410.53%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

