CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBR opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CohBar has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.96.

Get CohBar alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of CohBar in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.42.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.