CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBR opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26. CohBar has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $86.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWBR shares. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of CohBar in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

