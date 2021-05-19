Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNP. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $26.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.