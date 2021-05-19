Coin Artist Trading 56.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded down 47.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $76,619.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin Artist coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded down 56.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coin Artist alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00065552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $384.22 or 0.01051473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00053375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00094580 BTC.

About Coin Artist

COIN is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Artist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Artist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.