CoinEx Token Achieves Market Cap of $79.18 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $79.18 million and $5.28 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00096131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00022431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.92 or 0.01438228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00117017 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00062789 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

