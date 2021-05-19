Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) Director Robert John Briscoe Sells 40,400 Shares

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) Director Robert John Briscoe sold 40,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$40,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,310,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,323,646.14.

TSE GCL opened at C$1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.92. Colabor Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.29 and a 52-week high of C$1.24.

Get Colabor Group alerts:

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$133.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$128.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Colabor Group Company Profile

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.