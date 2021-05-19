Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05 on July 14th

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Colliers International Group has a dividend payout ratio of 2.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Colliers International Group to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $107.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 68.40 and a beta of 1.61. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $120.30.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

