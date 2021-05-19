Colliers Securities Comments on Telos Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Telos in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Telos’ FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

TLS stock opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in Telos by 87.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Telos by 67.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Telos during the first quarter valued at $151,000.

In related news, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $1,178,496.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $15,149,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724 over the last ninety days.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

