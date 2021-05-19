Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) Stock Position Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 276,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 77,300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 1st quarter worth $649,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,620,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 429.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 529,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 429,896 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLNY opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.86.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLNY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Colony Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.