Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.35. The firm has a market cap of $251.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.33 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

