Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Trading Down 4.9%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.81 and last traded at $55.82. 945,647 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 17,911,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $251.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.35.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 37.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 32.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,722,000 after acquiring an additional 75,412 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Comcast by 283.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $257,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 43.2% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 21,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

