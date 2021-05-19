Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 95,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 38,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $2,777,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

ROIC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.