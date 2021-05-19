Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,638 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $10,612,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at $9,210,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth about $8,771,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth about $6,415,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth about $5,191,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $390,813.00. Insiders have sold a total of 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIG opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.68. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIG. Loop Capital downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

