Comerica Bank Has $2.22 Million Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.10.

Shares of SLF opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

