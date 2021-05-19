Comerica Bank Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $115.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $72.89 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.25.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.09%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

