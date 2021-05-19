Comerica Bank Purchases 1,934 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter.

DRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

NYSE DRH opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 2.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

