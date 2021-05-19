Comerica Bank Sells 2,014 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIX stock opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $51.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.21.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

