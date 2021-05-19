Comerica Bank Sells 245 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 825.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

LANC opened at $185.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.25. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $142.10 and a 1-year high of $193.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.32.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

