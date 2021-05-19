Commerce Bank Has $59.18 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 320,706 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $59,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 11,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $812,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 10,806 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 66,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,062,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,915 shares of company stock valued at $73,494,579. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $169.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $108.02 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.31. The firm has a market cap of $308.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.72, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

