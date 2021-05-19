Commerce Bank Has $9.87 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,543 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.89 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.